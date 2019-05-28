Sustainability with Sally Williams

Every second Tuesday at 1.30pm

For 25 years Sally Williams was the face of the Brand Power commercials, and one of the most recognisable women on our TV screens.

Ten years ago, while on a family holiday in Indonesia, Sally was taken aback by the amount of rubbish she saw on the beaches.

It proved a pivotal moment for her.

In 2017 she changed track, leaving Brand Power to honour her commitment to sustainability.

Now, Sally only endorses brands which align with her ethics.

Sally joins Denis Walter fortnightly to share eco-friendly initiatives, sustainable products and tips on living a life which minimises the harm caused to the environment.

She also appears as the sustainability specialist on Vasili’s Garden, which airs on 7TWO.