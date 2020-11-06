3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Swans unveil logo revamp in ‘a nod to South Melbourne’ heritage

7 hours ago
National Nine News
AFLsydney swans
Article image for Swans unveil logo revamp in ‘a nod to South Melbourne’ heritage

The Sydney Swans have confirmed they have a new logo.

Some eagle eyed fans spotted the change on the official AFL Store website, which doesn’t include the Opera House sails.

In a statement on Twitter, the Swans said they were “thrilled” to share the new look logo.

“The new logo retains our V – a nod to our heritage and our connection to South Melbourne.”

Swans CEO Tom Harley said they had been working on it for two years.

“It’s important to note that the design of our guernsey isn’t changing and our jumper will continue to retain the Opera House sails.”

National Nine News
FootballSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332