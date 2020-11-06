Swans unveil logo revamp in ‘a nod to South Melbourne’ heritage

The Sydney Swans have confirmed they have a new logo.

Some eagle eyed fans spotted the change on the official AFL Store website, which doesn’t include the Opera House sails.

In a statement on Twitter, the Swans said they were “thrilled” to share the new look logo.

“The new logo retains our V – a nod to our heritage and our connection to South Melbourne.”

Swans CEO Tom Harley said they had been working on it for two years.

“It’s important to note that the design of our guernsey isn’t changing and our jumper will continue to retain the Opera House sails.”