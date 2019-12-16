Swanston St attack: Man whacked over the head with baton in brazen daylight robbery

Police are hunting for a group of young offenders who snatched a man’s headphones before striking him with head in a brazen daylight assault on busy Swanston Street.

The 23-year-old male victim was walking towards Little Lonsdale Street at about 3pm on December 9 when he was approached from behind by a group of thieves.

One of the young thugs put the man in a headlock, while the others surrounded him demanding he hand over his headphones.

“He had Apple AirPods … and that’s what this was all about,” Detective Senior Constable Benjamin Curran told 3AW’s Tony Jones, filling in for Neil Mitchell.

The victim broke free and ran, but his headphones fell to the ground in the struggle, and when he tried to retrieve them one of the thieves struck him in the back of the head with an extendable baton.

The victim suffered minor injuries as a result of the attack.

Detective Senior Constable Curran said the expensive earphones have been targeted in many recent CBD thefts.

“These Apple AirPods seem to be targets for robberies in the city at the moment,” he said.

“They’re fairly expensive for what they are and they’re difficult to track, which might be the reason they’re going after them.

“It’s very brazen, very concerning behaviour.”

Police have released images of the offenders fleeing the scene. Anyone who saw the incident or who recognises the offenders is urged to come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au

