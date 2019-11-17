Run-through theft: Youths swarm clothing store in Melbourne’s west

RUMOUR CONFIRMED

Police are searching for a group of men who swarmed a clothing shop in Melbourne’s west on the weekend.

A group of five males entered a clothing store in the Pacific Werribee Shopping Centre on Heaths Road in Hoppers Crossing at about 10.30am on Sunday.

The group ran through the store, grabbing handfuls of clothing before fleeing.

Witnesses say the group was seen leaving the area in a Holden Commodore with stolen number plates.

The car was later found dumped in Wyndham Vale.

The offenders are perceived to be of African appearance.

Run-through thefts are becoming a serious problem in Melbourne, with police setting up a specialist squad to target the crime in September.

Anyone with information that could assist police with their investigations is urged to Contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au