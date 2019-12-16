Sweltering week ahead: Heat records forecast to tumble

Victorians are being warned to brace for extreme weather this week, with forecasters predicting the hottest Australian day on record.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a warning reminding communities to be alert to the risks posed by heatwaves.

Large areas of inland Victoria, South Australia and New South Wales are expect to reach the mid to high 40s, with Victoria hardest hit on Wednesday and Friday.

On Friday, most of the state will swelter through temperatures topping 40 degrees, with Mildura and Swan Hill set to reach 46 degrees.

Bureau climatologist Dr Blair Trewin said this week’s sweltering temperatures could be the hottest ever.

“Australia’s warmest day on record occurred in January 2013, when the average maximum temperature across the continent was 40.30ºC,” he said.

“We’re closely monitoring the development and progression of this heat but based on current forecasts we could see that record broken this week.”

Enjoy the relatively mild weather over the weekend before conditions heat up next week. Next Friday, most of #Victoria will reach a maximum temperature over 40 degrees, some as high as 47. December records may be broken in some areas 🥵 https://t.co/yN0SIFdKnx pic.twitter.com/I2o7OQGICA — Bureau of Meteorology, Victoria (@BOM_Vic) December 13, 2019

Bureau meterologist Sarah Scully urged Australians to be vigilant.

“For many areas, severe to extreme heatwave conditions will be felt, so it’s important people follow the advice of health authorities, stay up to date with the latest forecasts and warnings from the Bureau and remember to check in on any vulnerable family and friends,” she said.

MELBOURNE FORECAST:

Tuesday: 30ºC

Wednesday: 39ºC

Thursday: 23ºC

Friday: 41ºC