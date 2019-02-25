‘Swerving’ car crashes out in dramatic Tullamarine Fwy ‘chase’

Drivers have told Neil Mitchell they “couldn’t believe their eyes” as they watched a car career out of control in an apparent police chase at Tullamarine this morning.

At least one person was arrested as the drama came to a crashing end on Mickleham Road at the Tullamarine Freeway.

Only one lane was open north-bound at the Tullamarine Freeway.

The outbound entry ramp to the Tullamarine Freeway was also closed.

VicRoads urged drivers to allow extra time.

Caller Tegan told Neil Mitchell she saw the car “driving really erratically”.

“They were swerving all over the road, I was worried that were going to flip it over,” she said.

“I couldn’t believe what I was seeing.”

