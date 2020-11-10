Swimmers rescued from Yarra River in dramatic fashion

Two people have been dramatically rescued by the police air wing after becoming trapped on the Yarra River last night.

They had gone for a swim in the warm weather.

But trouble quickly struck, with a 28-year-old woman hurting herself on rocks at Dights Falls shortly after 7pm.

A friend of the woman, a 28-year-old man, went to her assistance and both became trapped due to fast moving currents.

The pair were airlifted to safety – they were dropped at nearby Victoria Park – and the woman was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Click PLAY below to see vision of the rescue

JUST IN: A dramatic rescue operation has taken place in Melbourne’s north east, saving the lives of two swimmers trapped in fast-moving waters. #9News pic.twitter.com/GuyDO3nzzF — 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS) November 10, 2020

Click PLAY below to hear police explain more on 3AW Breakfast