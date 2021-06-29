Swimming Australia’s culture to be placed under independent review

Swimming Australia’s culture will be placed under a microscope by an independent panel after allegations of a toxic and dangerous culture surfaced.

Leading sex discrimination lawyer Chris Ronalds SC will head the all-female panel, which has been tasked with investigating the treatment of women and girls in the sport.

“Our primary focus is to sort out what is the best path forward and the infrastructure that needs to be put in place and what are the barriers and concerns that are currently in operation,” she told 3AW Mornings.

It’s hoped Olympian Maddie Groves will speak with the panel, with her social media posts criticising the sport’s culture setting the wheels in motion for the independent review.

“Certainly, Ms Groves has flagged some issues, as I understand it (because) I’ve not spoken with her yet,” Chris Ronalds SC told 3AW.

“I hope she’ll have confidence in the panel and make a contribution to our deliberations.

“She’s raised some issues that is felt have a broader application and need to be looked at.”

Picture by Getty iStock.