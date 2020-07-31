Swinburne University confirms COVID-19 case
A student at Swinburne University’s Hawthorn campus has tested positive for the coronavirus.
James alerted Tom Elliott to the news on Friday.
The university confirmed his report, telling 3AW Drive all impacted students, staff and stakeholders had been notified about the positive test.
Swinburne has conducted a deep clean of the building the student attended.
From today, the university has introduced mandatory temperature checking on its campuses at Hawthorn, Croydon and Wantirna.