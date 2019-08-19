Sydney gripped by ‘out-of-control’ rat population

Sydney’s rat population has been described as “out-of-control” and has begun killing dogs and infecting humans.

Seven dogs have died from a fatal disease leptospiridosis.

It’s also infected six humans.

Their condition is not known.

Ross and John crossed to Sydney to find out more.

“It (leptospiridosis) can cause organ failure in both dogs and in worst case in humans,” Josh Bryant from the 2GB newsroom told 3AW Breakfast.

