Sydney ranks ahead of Melbourne in survey of sporting cities and surely that’s a joke

It’s a rivalry as old as time.

In the latest chapter of Sydney v Melbourne, the former has ranked ahead of our fair city in a survey of sporting cities.

London came in at No.1 in the 2019 Ranking of Sports Cities by BCW Sports, who describe themselves as “one of the world’s largest full service global communications agencies.”

Sydney came in 11th and Melbourne at 15th.

Steve Moneghetti, former Australian Olympic champion, spoke to Tom Elliott about it, since he’s a Victorian who competed at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

Safe to say he was less than impressed with this survey!

Click PLAY below to hear more

“It’s a no brainer, these people have no idea what they’re talking about,” Tom said.

“It’s ludicrous.”