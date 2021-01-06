Sydney woman granted permit stuck in hotel quarantine

A Sydney resident and her partner in hotel quarantine in Melbourne say they are desperate to get on a plane back to Sydney.

Zaklina Blazeski flew to Melbourne on New Year’s after they were granted a permit.

But when they arrived at the airport, they were met with confusion from officials who directed them to apply for another permit.

They had travelled from a ‘yellow zone’.

“When they saw that we actually do had a permit, they themselves admitted that the system was flawed,” she told Heidi Murphy filling in on 3AW Drive.

“We wouldn’t be any danger to the Victorian public if we just went back to NSW would we?”

