‘Tactic used before’: Concerns death sentence in China is politically motivated

Friends of a Melbourne man sentenced to death in China say he’s innocent, while others suspect his sentence is politically motivated.

Former actor Karm Gilespie is accused of trying to smuggle 7.5 kilograms of ice into China in late 2013.

Seven years later, it’s emerged he was convicted and will face the firing squad.

Many friends have since spoken out online, saying they had been trying to track him down for years and had no idea what had happened to him.

Neil Mitchell spoke with Professor Clive Hamilton, who said it’s very possible the latest news is politically motivated.

“It’s a tactic that Beijing has used before,” he explained.

