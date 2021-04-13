Takeaway food giant on a hiring spree

During the pandemic the takeaway food industry thrived.

CEO of Dominos ANZ, Nick Knight, told Dee Dee Dunleavy Domino’s is on a hiring spree to find 2,500 more workers across Australia.

“We are hiring team members across 710 stores, almost every store is looking for team members,” he said.

“The jobs mainly entail lots of delivery experts and in-store pizza makers.

“There are a lot of great stories that started in this company, myself included.

“All you need is a great attitude and a real willingness to learn and have fun.”

