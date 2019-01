A talented racehorse has drowned after she was “spooked” while at the beach.

The Mick Kent-trained sprinter Miss Pandanus, who won two of her four race starts, reportedly took off at Somers beach.

The Rumour File was tipped off about the awful incident on Tuesday morning.

3AW Breakfast was told the mare ran down the beach and into the water, heading out to sea.

It’s believed she became exhausted and drowned.