Talking Ban(a) lifted: Why this famous Saints tragic hopes to chat with 3AW Football again this season!

Aussie actor and die-hard St Kilda supporter Eric Bana is “thrilled” with the Saints return to form, following their big win five days after parting ways with coach Alan Richardson.

Bana, a lifelong Saints tragic, was delighted with the side’s first effort – a 27-point win over the Bulldogs – under interim coach Brett Ratten.

The 50-year-old believes players may have lifted an extra “5 or 10 per cent” as a result of fresh competition for spots not only in the team but also on the club’s playing list.

“It was tense, as it always is for us until the very end,” he told 3AW Football.

“But (I’m) just thrilled. Thrilled particularly with that first quarter – I knew the first quarter was going to be pretty hot because I expected Bevo (Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge) was going to have their mob fired up because we were going to come out fired up.

“I was just thrilled to get results on the scoreboard, it was great.”

Bana also joked about the team’s recent fortunes, saying he attends every game but opportunities to speak glowingly are sparse.

“I’m usually here after losses but you never want to talk to me after a loss,” he said.

“I live here so I’m at every home game when I’m in Melbourne.”

