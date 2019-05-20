Tanya Plibersek rules out running for Labor leadership

Tanya Plibersek has ruled herself out of the running for Labor leader.

The deputy Labor leader has thanked party members for their support, but said it’s not the right time for her to run.

“At this point, I cannot reconcile the important responsibilities I have to my family with the additional responsibilities of the Labor leadership,” she said in a statement.

Ms Plibersek has three children; Anna, 18, Joe, 14 and Louis, eight.

She will continue to serve as deputy leader until the leadership of the party is determined.

At the time of her statement, Ms Plibersek was considered second favourite for the leadership position, with Sportsbet odds putting her at $2.15, behind Anthony Albanese at $1.50.