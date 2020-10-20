Tap & Zip: Zip Co strikes deal with Visa

Zip’s popular Buy Now Pay Later platform can now be used in physical stores around the country after striking a deal with Visa, Apple and Google.

The new Tap & Zip feature enables users to purchase items wherever Visa is accepted and pay for them over a number of interest-free instalments.

The move was welcomed by investors and has a positive impact on Zip Co’s stock price.

Zip founder and CEO Larry Diamond says Tap & Zip “completely changes the game,”

“Our mission is to disrupt the credit card which is unfair, clunky and encourages customers onto interest bearing activity,” Larry Diamond tells Money News host Brooke Corte.

“The buy now pay later space in-store hasn’t been disrupted in the same way as online,”

Click play to hear the full interview: