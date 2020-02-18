3AW
Target admits underpaying staff by $9 million

1 hour ago
3AW News

Two major retailers has revealed significant underpayment issues.

Wesfarmers has confirmed it has underpaid Target staff by $9 million.

The retail behemoth has also revealed further underpayments within its Bunnings division, which last year admitted to underpaying staff by $6.1 million.

The news comes just a day after Coles revealed it had underpaid workers by $20 million.

Westfarmers has previously announced total staff underpayments of more than $30 million in recent months.

RUMOUR CONFIRMED: Coles underpaid workers by $20 million

Image: Jeff Greenberg / Getty Images

