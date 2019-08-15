Target slashes dozens of jobs at Melbourne head office

TARGET has swung the axe, slashing 80 jobs at its head office in Melbourne.

The retailer has made the move as it looks to go ‘upmarket’ over the next two to three years.

Trevor told Tom Elliott his wife was made redundant on Thursday afternoon.

“My wife said they virtually wiped out the entire fifth floor of the brand new building they just moved into,” he said on 3AW Drive.

STATEMENT FROM TARGET

Target is accelerating our transformation and evolving our product offer to deliver style and quality for customers.

We are focusing more on the core categories that customers know and love Target for such as apparel, soft homewares and toys.

Sadly this means that today some roles within head office needed to be restructured to meet this challenge.

These decisions have not been made lightly.

Target is working hard to ensure the best outcome for these team members and looking at possible redeployment to other parts of the business or within the Wesfarmers business.