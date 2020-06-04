3AW
Taskforce recommends Remdesivir as first drug for COVID-19 treatment

55 mins ago
CORONAVIRUS LATEST

The National COVID-19 Clinical Evidence Taskforce is recommending the use of Remdesivir to treat people with the coronavirus.

The antiviral drug is the first medication recommended as a considered treatment for hospitalised patients with COVID-19.

Originally developed for the treatment of Ebola, clinical trials show Remdesivir may decrease recovery time in people with moderate, severe or critical COVID-19.

The taskforce comprises 28 peak health professional bodies.

Taskforce boss, Associate Professor Julian Elliott, says that while it’s early days in testing, it is a significant step forward.

He says this is the first information we have that a drug has a beneficial effect as a treatment for COVID-19.

Professor Elliott added that there are now 10 registered trials on the use of Remdesivir in the treatment of the virus.

