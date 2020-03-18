3AW
Tasmania orders domestic arrivals to self-quarantine for two weeks

2 hours ago
3AW News

Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein has announced some of the world’s strictest border measures in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus.

From midnight on Friday, all non-essential travellers arriving in Tasmania, including Tasmanian residents, will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days.

A state of emergency has been declared in state, which has so far recorded 10 cases of COVID-19.

The Spirit of Tasmania will continue to run services between Melbourne and Devonport.

Travellers who are contributing to the health effort or emergency services will be exempt from the mandatory quarantine.

 

