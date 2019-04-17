Taste test: Kate tries a vegan bacon and egg roll

Egg producers have hit out at vegan fast food chain Lord of the Fries for selling egg and bacon rolls that contain neither product.

President of Victorian Farmers Federation Egg Group, Brian Ahmed, told 3AW Breakfast the vegan chain needs to label their products more clearly.

“Don’t call it bacon and eggs. Call it what it is,” he said.

“We can’t even put a picture on our packaging that may accidentally mislead the consumer, and yet they can call something an egg that’s not.”

The vegan roll contains an egg made of soy bean hull, sugar, canola oil and red pepper pigment, and vegan bacon which is made of soybean, wheat, gluten, konjac and tapioca.

Press PLAY below to see Kate and Quarters taste test the vegan muffin.

Quarters refused to try the roll.

“There’s no way I’m going to eat that,” he said.

Kate taste tested the Lord of the Fries product.

“It’s a tasty-ish roll.

“It tastes nothing like egg and nothing like bacon,” she said.

“The visual ain’t great. It’s a bright pink piece of meat. It’s clearly also got fake fat through it.”

The Lord of the Fries vegan roll contains 23.7 grams of fat, while a McDonalds bacon and egg McMuffin has 13.2 grams of fat.

Press PLAY below to hear President of Victorian Farmers Federation Egg Group, Brian Ahmed, on 3AW Breakfast.