Taxi company to give riders option to choose a fully-vaccinated driver

Victorians catching a taxi will soon be able to decide if they only want to accept a ride from a driver who is fully-vaccinated against COVID-19.

13Cabs will begin offering customers the opportunity to choose a vaccinated driver “in the next couple of weeks”.

In the first two days since the taxi company began asking drivers to provide their vaccination certificates, 20 per cent of drivers have already provided theirs.

13Cabs chief operating officer Stuart Overell says he’s been impressed by how keen most drivers are to get vaccinated.

“Fortunately, in Victoria, the government was proactive and put all the cabbies on the 1B list, so they got in nice and early and we’re starting to see all of the vaccination certificates come through,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“Every day we’re seeing hundreds coming through.”

Mr Overell says “a few drivers have irked up” about the push to get vaccinated.

He says those drivers may eventually have to reconsider their employment.

“I daresay down the track we’ll be having some hard conversations with drivers who don’t want to do their bit and probably they’ll have to look for work elsewhere,” he said.

