3AW
Tayla Harris responds to Jeff Kennett’s push for another AFLW team

7 hours ago
3aw breakfast
Since the AFLW’s first season in 2017, the league has grown from eight to 14 teams.

With the league rapidly growing, many clubs are competing to get the next AFLW team.

Hawthorn President, Jeff Kennett, told Tom Elliott it will be “discrimination of the worst kind” if the AFL commission overlooks Hawthorn’s bid for an AFLW side next season.

However AFLW superstar, Tayla Harris, told 3AW Breakfast she doesn’t think the competition is ready for another team right now.

“I don’t feel the talent pool is quite there yet,” she said.

“I think there needs to be a few years of these underage competitions.”

Harris said to field four more teams would be “a big ask”.

Press PLAY for more.

Image: Daniel Pockett/AFL Photos 

3aw breakfast
News
