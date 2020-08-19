Teacher desperately needed at remote WA school repeatedly blocked from travel 

RUMOUR CONFIRMED

A teacher who is desperately needed at a school in a remote Western Australian community has had his application to travel for the job repeatedly blocked because he is from Victoria.

The school, which is located in a town 850 kilometres north-west of Alice Springs, has recently had several teachers resign and is struggling to attract new applicants.

Brad* says he has applied for a travel exemption three times, but has been told because he’s Victorian he is barred from WA.

“WA are not allowing Victorian residents into WA unless they meet strict criteria,” he told Ross and Russel.

“There’s nothing for teachers!”

Brad says the school is willing to pay for his quarantine, and he’s more than happy to undergo a two week quarantine period.

* not his real name.