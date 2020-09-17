Teachers admit feeling ill-equipped to teach grammar and spelling

There are education concerns after almost half of all teachers in NSW said they felt poorly trained to teach writing.

More than half said they were either minimally or not prepared at all to teach grammar, punctuation, spelling, paragraphing and sentence structure, or for marking and giving students feedback on writing.

Tom Elliott said he’d be surprised if the situation was much different in Victoria.

“I think it’s an indictment on the system,” Tom Elliott said.

He spoke with Professor Claire Wyatt-Smith, the director of the Institute for Learning Sciences and Teacher Education at ACU, to get her thoughts on the matter.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive