Teachers’ union backs Labor plan to raise ATAR for teaching courses

The Australian Education Union union has thrown its support behind Labor’s plan to make teaching courses harder to access.

The plan would restrict places in teaching courses to the top 30 per cent of high-school graduates.

AEU president Correna Haythorpe told Nick McCallum it’s something they’ve been concerned about for a while.

“Over the last decade, the ATAR scores to get into teaching have declined significantly,” Ms Haythorpe said.

Ms Haythorpe said high entry requirements are a feature of high-performing education systems around the world.

