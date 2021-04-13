3AW
Tech giant set to release a handy feature for the iPhone

9 hours ago
Tom Elliott
With many people prone to misplacing their belongings, Apple have revealed they will be extending their ‘Find My App’ feature to include location services for third party items.

Tech Expert, Geoff Quattromani, told Tom Elliott what this feature will entail.

“We are seeing companies and other brands all coming out to say they will jump on board,” he said.

“Anything you could be misplacing, you could find.

“If you have actually lost your headphones or a product and you mark it as lost within Apple, imagine every iPhone that is out there silently walking around looking for your device.

“If a person walks past it with an iPhone, I’ll get a notification saying it has been found.”

Press PLAY for more.

 

News
