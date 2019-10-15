Parents are using mobile phones to relieve the stress of raising kids, but an American researcher warns this “technoference” may only increase poor behaviour in children.

Justin Coulson, child psychologist and leading parenting expert, told Ross and John while it may result in short-term gain, it would ultimately cause long-term pain.

“How are we supposed to build loving relationships with the people that matter most if we’re more connected with Wi-Fi than the people in our lives,” he said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW