Teen basketballers ‘in tears’ after ‘mind-bogglingly ridiculous’ decision to withdraw travel approval

Victoria’s under-16s state basketballers have been left “devastated” by a last minute change by the WA Government which leaves them unable to compete in the National Championships.

Host of 3AW’s Twilight Zone, David Schwarz, has a daughter who is on the team.

He says it would have cost the team $250,000 to quarantine in hotels, which wasn’t financially viable, but they were granted approval to quarantine in a campground instead.

“We found a facility in Perth that would be able to accommodate us and we’d isolate for 14 days, because they’re the rules. We’d have the nurses come and test us. We followed every protocol.”

Basketball Australia contacted the WA Government who initially approved the plan, and the team were set to depart tonight.

But, last night, they withdrew that approval because the campsite has shared facilities.

“They wanted individual bathrooms,” Schwarz said.

“The only way we can get in now is with 14 days of zero.

“It’s mind-bogglingly ridiculous.

“The kids were in tears … they’re just devastated.”

