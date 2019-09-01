Kids in crime: New operation produces shocking stats on teen crime

Nearly 400 youths have been arrested in a major crackdown on crime in Melbourne’s south-east.

Operation Tidal was launched in a bid to stop violence plaguing suburbs in the Casey, Greater Dandenong and Cardinia police zones.

They targeted the teens committing robberies, public order offences and vehicle crimes linked to serious offending.

A total of 396 youths are facing almost 1000 charges since the start of April.

396 arrests

126 warrants of apprehension executed

278 traffic infringements

50 crime infringements

Monitoring social media for escalating tensions has played a key role in the operation.

An increased street has also helped result in quick arrests.

“Through our highly visible presence in the community and patrols of high risk locations we’ve been very successful in identifying and arresting offenders very quickly,” Superintendent Paul Hollowood said.

“For example, officers patrolling as part of Operation Tidal were able to almost instantly arrest two teenage girls who tried to flee after allegedly robbing a woman and stealing her handbag near the Dandenong Train Station.

“The pair were each charged with one count of robbery and remanded in custody overnight.

Supt Hollowood told the Herald Sun school-aged kids were increasingly bypassing low-level offending and going straight to serious crimes.

The operation continues.