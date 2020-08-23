3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Teen fighting for life after violent Geelong youth brawl

1 hour ago
Ross and Russel

Two youths have been arrested over a brawl in Geelong that has left a teenager fighting for life in hospital.

An 18-year-old man has suffered life-threatening stab wounds in what police have described as an altercation between two groups of youths.

The youths fought on Goulburn Avenue in Corio at about 6.30pm last night.

The stab victim was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Two teenagers were arrested near the scene.

A 16-year-old from Brookfield has been charged with offences including intentionally cause serious injury and breaching bail.

An 18-year-old Melton man will face court today charged with affray, drug possession and breaching bail.

The pair will face court today.

Press PLAY below for more.

Ross and Russel
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332