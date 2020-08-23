Teen fighting for life after violent Geelong youth brawl

Two youths have been arrested over a brawl in Geelong that has left a teenager fighting for life in hospital.

An 18-year-old man has suffered life-threatening stab wounds in what police have described as an altercation between two groups of youths.

The youths fought on Goulburn Avenue in Corio at about 6.30pm last night.

The stab victim was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Two teenagers were arrested near the scene.

A 16-year-old from Brookfield has been charged with offences including intentionally cause serious injury and breaching bail.

An 18-year-old Melton man will face court today charged with affray, drug possession and breaching bail.

