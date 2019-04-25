Teen gang attacks group of men at Flinders Street station

Four teenagers are in custody while four others remain on the run following a bashing at Flinders Street train station last night.

Police say three men were confronted by a group of teens in the station subway about 11.30pm.

The teenagers demanded the men hand over their wallets.

When they refused, a scuffle broke out.

One of the victims, an 18-year-old from Southbank, was hospitalised with non life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested four suspects — aged 14, 16 and two 17-year-olds — on Clarendon Street a short time later.

Two other female suspects and two males remain on the run.

A 21-year-old Southbank man sustained a cut to the lip but did not require treatment.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au