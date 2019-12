A teenager who murdered a female student at a CBD party has been jailed for 20 years.

The teen, who cannot be named because he was 17 at the time of the murder, learned his fate in the Supreme Court on Friday.

He killed Laa Chol by stabbing her in the chest when she confronted gatecrashers about her missing phone last year.

The knife pierced her heart and she died at the scene.

He must serve at least 15 years behind bars.