Teen terrorised: Preston home invader flees, but not before victim took this photo

Police are hunting a man who terrorised a 14-year-old girl during a home invasion in Melbourne’s north.

An image has been released of the suspect, who threatened the teenager with a knife when she confronted him in her Murray Road house at Preston on Sunday morning.

A second female family member later confronted the offender and was assaulted, suffering minor injuries.

The man then left empty-handed on foot, heading east along Murray Road and then south on Diamond Street.

The quick-thinking victim managed to take a photo of the unknown man as he left the scene.

The man was dressed in dark clothing, a blue beanie and was holding a foldable shopping trolley.

Police believe the man may have been searching through nearby hard rubbish collections prior to the incident.

Anyone with any information, who witnessed the incident or who may have had dash cam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au