Teen trio arrested in Ballarat after aggravated burglary and attempted police ramming

Three Ballarat teenagers have been arrested after an aggravated burglary and the attempted ramming of a police car.

The trio allegedly stole a red Range Rover SUV and several other items from a home on Talbot Street, Ballarat at about 1.45am this morning.

The occupants of the home awoke after the burglary and immediately informed police of the theft.

The stolen vehicle was spotted by police just after 2.10am, and one of the occupants of the car, a 14-year-old Ballarat East boy, was arrested.

The other two teenagers fled in the stolen vehicle.

While police were transporting the arrested teenager back to the station the stolen vehicle allegedly veered on to the wrong side of the road and drove at police.

Police swerved and managed to avoid a collision, and the stolen Range Rover drove off.

The stolen vehicle was again spotted just after 7.30am this morning by the victim’s son, who followed the vehicle.

When a 16-year-old girl got out of the car he made a citizen’s arrest.

The male driver, a 15-year-old Ballarat boy, drove off and crashed into the fence of a property on Dawson and Mair streets.

He fled on foot and was arrested by a member of the public on Lyons Street just before 8.30am.

No one was injured during the incident.

All three teenagers are assisting police with their inquiries and an investigation remains ongoing.