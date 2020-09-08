Teen trio attack taxi driver in Melbourne’s west

A taxi driver was punched and threatened with a garden stake during an attempted carjacking in Melbourne’s west last night.

The taxi driver has told police three teens turned on him Mayfield Avenue in Truganina.

The altercation broke out following a dispute about a fare about 9.10pm.

One of the teens took the drivers phone and refused to give it back.

The driver and teens got out of the taxi, before the 36-year-old driver was allegedly punched by the trio.

One of the teens grabbed a garden stake, threatening the driver and demanding his keys.

He refused to hand them over and the teens fled.

Police arrested three suspects aged 18, 17 and 16 within 30 minutes.

The trio are expected to be charged with attempted carjacking, theft and assault.

Press PLAY below for more.