3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Teen trio charged over stabbing..

Teen trio charged over stabbing of 15-year-old scooter rider in Carlton

6 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for Teen trio charged over stabbing of 15-year-old scooter rider in Carlton

Three teenagers have been arrested and charged after a stabbing in Carlton.

A 15-year-old boy, who was riding home on his scooter, was stabbed on Cardigan Street at about 5.30pm on Saturday.

Investigators understand the victim was approached by up to 10 youths before an altercation led to the assault.

Two teenagers, aged 15 and 16, were arrested on Sunday after a warrant was executed at a Tarneit address.

A third boy, 14, was charged late last night.

The trio  have been remanded in custody to appear at a children’s court today.

Press PLAY below for more.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

Ross and Russel
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332