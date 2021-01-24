Teen trio charged over stabbing of 15-year-old scooter rider in Carlton

Three teenagers have been arrested and charged after a stabbing in Carlton.

A 15-year-old boy, who was riding home on his scooter, was stabbed on Cardigan Street at about 5.30pm on Saturday.

Investigators understand the victim was approached by up to 10 youths before an altercation led to the assault.

Two teenagers, aged 15 and 16, were arrested on Sunday after a warrant was executed at a Tarneit address.

A third boy, 14, was charged late last night.

The trio have been remanded in custody to appear at a children’s court today.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au