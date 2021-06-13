3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Teen trio nabbed by police after service station mishap

6 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for Teen trio nabbed by police after service station mishap

Three teens who were caught pushing a stolen car out of a service station have been arrested by police at Braybrook.

The alarm was raised when the trio caught the attention of a service station attendant on Old Geelong Road at about 12.45am this morning.

The teenagers had purchased fuel for the car before they tried to drive away, but the car wouldn’t start.

Police ran a check of the car registration, revealing the car was stolen in an aggravated burglary in Braybrook last Friday.

Officers followed the teens on foot, arresting a 16-year-old from Truganina, 18-year-old from Taylors Hill and a 15-year-old from St Albans.

All three have all been charged in relation to the theft of the motor car and drugs and weapons offences.

The Truganina teen has been bailed by police to appear at a children’s court at a later date.

The other two males are expected to be held over to appear in court today.

Enquiries are ongoing in relation to a fourth male who it is believed was also in the car at the time.

Press PLAY below for more details from Victoria Police

Ross and Russel
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332