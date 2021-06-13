Teen trio nabbed by police after service station mishap

Three teens who were caught pushing a stolen car out of a service station have been arrested by police at Braybrook.

The alarm was raised when the trio caught the attention of a service station attendant on Old Geelong Road at about 12.45am this morning.

The teenagers had purchased fuel for the car before they tried to drive away, but the car wouldn’t start.

Police ran a check of the car registration, revealing the car was stolen in an aggravated burglary in Braybrook last Friday.

Officers followed the teens on foot, arresting a 16-year-old from Truganina, 18-year-old from Taylors Hill and a 15-year-old from St Albans.

All three have all been charged in relation to the theft of the motor car and drugs and weapons offences.

The Truganina teen has been bailed by police to appear at a children’s court at a later date.

The other two males are expected to be held over to appear in court today.

Enquiries are ongoing in relation to a fourth male who it is believed was also in the car at the time.

