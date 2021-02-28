3AW
Teenage boy’s campaign against mullet ban at Lilydale school

8 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Teenage boy’s campaign against mullet ban at Lilydale school

A 15-year-old boy has started a campaign against his school’s mullet ban.

The hairstyle is banned at Mount Lilydale Mercy College, and a student says the school threatening to expel pupils who fail to cut theirs off.

Year 10 student, Dale Carroll, who has a mullet (pictured above), says the haircut is “Aussie culture”.

“Apparently they aren’t happy with how it looks and we look scruffy with them,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“The school policy used to be if it’s past your shoulders tie it up … this year it has to be the same length as the sides.”

The 15-year-old says the school is sending home kids who refuse to cut their hair, and threatening them with expulsion.

“It’s not necessarily cutting the mullet off, it’s the way the school is going about it,” he said.

Press PLAY below for more.


