Teenage boy dead after shocking stabbing attack outside shopping centre

A teenage boy is dead following a senseless act of violence outside Brimbank Shopping Centre.

Six males spent the night in custody after the incident.

3AW understands the victim, 16, was attacked by a group of 8-10 males with knives in the car park on Neale Road just after 4pm.

They viciously attacked the boy before fleeing.

Six of them were arrested nearby a short time later on Billingham Road.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated.

Meanwhile, a further three teenagers were arrested when police were attacked at the crime scene about two hours after the fatal stabbing.

Two of those three are expected to be charged on summons.

Two police officers were reportedly injured in the scuffle.

A brawl has broken out at the crime scene where a 16-year-old was stabbed to death in Melbourne’s west #deerpark pic.twitter.com/aj1jPY4jpi — Josh Fagan (@faganjosh) June 16, 2020

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

Click PLAY below to hear more from the scene