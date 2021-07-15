Teenage boy fighting for life after Broadmeadows supermarket stabbing

A 16-year-old boy is fighting for life after a stabbing at a supermarket in Melbourne’s north.

Police were called to a supermarket on Pascoe Vale Road in Broadmeadows at about 6.20pm, to reports of a brawl between about 10 to 15 youths.

A 16-year-old from Dallas was found with an upper body stab wound.

He’s been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Six teenagers — two 13-year-olds, two 14-year olds and a 16-year-old — were arrested at the scene.

All six were issued with caution notices in relation to the violent brawl.

An investigation into the stabbing remains ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the fight is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au