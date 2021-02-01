3AW
Teenage boy rescued by paramedics after Point Lonsdale sand tunnel collapse

7 hours ago
RUMOUR CONFIRMED
The Rumour File
A teenage boy had to be rescued by paramedics on Sunday after he became trapped by sand, sparking a warning about digging deep holes at the beach.

The boy had been building tunnels in the sand at Point Lonsdale back beach when a tunnel collapsed, trapping him.

Paramedics were called to free the boy at about 5.30pm.

He was taken to Geelong University Hospital in a stable condition for further assessment.

President of the Carrum Surf Life Saving Club, Ben Rooks, warned against digging deep holes at the beach.

“Beaches are very dynamic environments and sand is inherently unstable, so the advice would be: don’t dig big holes.

“Sand is really heavy … so if all of a sudden you’re in a hole and it collapses in, that’s a lot of weight and a lot of pressure being put on the body.

“If it’s anything that’s big enough to actually climb into, that’s getting too deep and it’s not safe.

“You often can’t just pull yourself out.”

