Teenage female umpire allegedly subjected to sexist abuse and followed home

Sexist abuse has allegedly been hurled at a 19-year-old female football umpire during a senior men’s practice game.

The woman was umpiring an AFL Barwon game in Ocean Grove on Saturday when she copped sexist abuse.

Concerningly, she was allegedly followed for more than 20 kilometres as she drove home after the game.

AFL Barwon says it is “aware of an incident during the game” and is investigating.

“We do not condone, nor will we tolerate any kind of abuse toward any umpire, player or official,” continued in a statement.

Geelong Football Umpires League chairman, Leigh Johnson, confirmed the incident.

“We don’t know the nature of what was said but we do know there was abuse,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“Any form of abuse is just not acceptable.”

