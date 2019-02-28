Teenage girl killed in Epping car crash

A teenage girl has been killed in a crash at Epping.

Police are investigating whether the car was stolen.

Two teenage girls were inside the Holden Astra when it crashed into a tree on Cooper Street just after 1am on Friday.

The driver died at the scene.

Her female passenger was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Cooper Street will remain closed, east-bound, until at least 7.30 this morning.

57 people have been killed on Victorian roads so far this year, 22 more than at the same point last year.