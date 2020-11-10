3AW
Teenage girls arrested after police car is allegedly rammed

5 hours ago
Article image for Teenage girls arrested after police car is allegedly rammed

Four teenage girls have been arrested after a police car was rammed by an allegedly stolen car at Pakenham.

Victoria Police spotted the car just after 2am.

The driver initially pulled over, but then reversed into the police car, causing extensive damage.

It’s alleged those inside the car then fled.

Four teenagers were later arrested.

  • A 17 year-old female from Point Cook
  • A 17 year-old female from Richmond.
  • An 18 year-old from Kings Park
  • A 15 year-old from Melton West.

They’re all in custody.

