Teenage learner driver fined $1600 for driving with her mum during COVID-19 lockdown

A 17-year-old learner driver was left “shocked” after being fined more than $1600 for driving with her mum during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Sharee Reynolds was supervising her daughter, Hunter, as she drove from their Hampton home to Frankston at the weekend when the pair were pulled over by police and fined for non-essential travel.

“We didn’t think for one minute that we would be doing anything wrong. We weren’t in contact with any person, we weren’t stopping anywhere,” Sharee told 3AW’s Neil Mitchell.

“She [the police officer] said we were too far from home and we would cop a fine, and that Hunter would be the person to receive that fine.”

When the mother and daughter questioned the fine, Sharee said the police officer told her police were “smashing it on the roads today”.

For those asking – yes – we’ve seen a copy of the actual infringement notice handed yesterday to a 17yo L Plater having a training drive with mum in the rain yesterday. pic.twitter.com/VjZTkNJVni — Heidi Murphy (@heidimur) April 6, 2020



Hunter said she was surprised by the incident.

“I was just shocked, because I obviously hadn’t done anything wrong, or so I thought. I was just really stressing,” the teenager said.

The mother and daughter intend to challenge the fine in court.

“I don’t feel that it was the right decision by the police person,” Sharee said.

“If they felt that it was wrong a warning would have sufficed for that particular incident, and giving the fine to a 17-year-old was really quite ridiculous.”

Victoria’s chief health officer Dr Brett Sutton said the fine was justified.

“Look, it’s not an essential activity,” he said.

“We are in the place that we’re in today because of everything that everyone had done up to this point in time. If we break the rules now we will change our future.”

Victoria’s lockdown rules do not specifically rule out driving practice for L-platers, but advise against non-essential car travel.

A Victoria Police spokesperson told 3AW Mornings that Assistant Commissioner Bob Hill, who heads up policing in the region where the incident occurred, is reviewing the matter. A decision on the case has not yet been reached.

