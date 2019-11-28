3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Teenage son of AFL great facing possible police charges

2 hours ago
rumour confirmed
The Rumour File

RUMOUR CONFIRMED

The son of an AFL great is facing possible police charges.

“Watch This Space” alerted The Rumour File on Thursday morning.

The Herald Sun has since reported the teen has been arrested amid sex crime allegations.

The Herald Sun wrote the boy and two school mates were alleged to have sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl at a party recently and then shared images of the alleged offence via mobile phone and social media.

rumour confirmed
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.