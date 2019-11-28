Teenage son of AFL great facing possible police charges

RUMOUR CONFIRMED

The son of an AFL great is facing possible police charges.

“Watch This Space” alerted The Rumour File on Thursday morning.

The Herald Sun has since reported the teen has been arrested amid sex crime allegations.

The Herald Sun wrote the boy and two school mates were alleged to have sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl at a party recently and then shared images of the alleged offence via mobile phone and social media.