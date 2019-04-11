3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Teenager dies in shocking Mornington..

Teenager dies in shocking Mornington Peninsula crash

1 min ago
3aw news

A teenager has died and a second is fighting for life following a single car crash on the Mornington Peninsula.

The Mazda, carrying five people, smashed into a tree at the corner of Field and Marshall Streets at Tootgarook, shortly after 1am on Friday morning.

One teenager died.

A second has been airlifted to the Royal Melbourne Hospital in a critical condition.

Two other teenagers and a man aged in his 20s are in Frankston Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The state’s road toll stands at 92, up from 58 at the same time last year.

3aw news
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332